Momofuku to open two new pop-up locations in Toronto

Momofuku is expanding, and they have new noodle bars coming to Toronto! Two pop-up locations are gearing up to serve up fresh noods this summer.

The new locations can be found at Blood Brothers Brewery at 165 Geary Avenue, and Stackt Market at 28 Bathurst Street.

The Stackt location is still not open but the Blood Brothers spot has its takeout menu ready.

The noodle bar at Blood Brothers has select items on its menu, from its Napa Kimchi Jar to Pork Belly Bun, Croquettas, and more.

As for the Stackt Market menu, it will include the limited chilled spicy noodles with Sichuan beef sausage, black bean sauce, and candied cashews.

With Ontario heading into Stage 1 of its reopening, the opening of the Stackt Market location may be sooner than later, but it’s set for some point this month.

Momofuku’s noodle bar at 190 University Avenue is still open and operates from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Momofuku

Address: 165 Geary Avenue

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 7 pm