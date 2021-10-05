Leafs cut top prospect Nick Robertson and 6 other players

It looks like Leafs fans will have to wait a little longer to see forward Nick Robertson in the lineup this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that three forwards: Robertson, forward, Mikhail Abramov, Jack Kopacka, and Jeremy McKenna were sent to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies farm team.

Meanwhile, defencemen Joseph Duszak, Noel Hoefenmayer, and Teemu Kivihalme were also assigned to the Marlies.

More cuts are to be expected from head coach Sheldon Keefe following tonight’s Leafs game against the Montreal Canadiens.