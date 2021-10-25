Niagara Falls has announced that their annual outdoor New Year’s Eve event will be cancelled this year.

In a joint statement, the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Parks Commission said that the usual in-person concert would not take place because of COVID-19. The event was also cancelled in 2020.

Despite cancelling the annual outdoor event, there are other activities that will go on, including the OPG Winter Festival of Lights and Niagara Falls Music Live.

The announcement of the cancellation came just days after Ontario announced that the province would be lifting capacity limits in almost all settings in the province.