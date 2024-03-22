NHL gives Tom Wilson massive suspension what he did to Leafs' Gregor

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended six games for a high stick on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor.

Wilson violently slashed his stick across Gregor’s face in the third period of the most recent game between these two teams.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. https://t.co/TIDDAbbgoe — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 22, 2024

The two players get tangled in a hit, and then the Capitals winger swings his stick into Gregor’s head.

“As Wilson and Gregor separate after the hit, Wilson draws his stick back then swings it forward in an extremely reckless fashion, making direct and forceful contact with Gregor’s face. This is high-sticking. It is important to note that Wilson is solely in control of his actions throughout this play,” explains the NHL’s Department of Player Safety video.

Wilson has been suspended five times in his career previous to this incident, a fact that definitely did not help with the ruling.

The Capitals forward was given a four-minute, double minor penalty for the high stick during the game. The Leafs would go on to win the game 7-3, with one of their many goals coming while on the power play granted by Wilson’s infraction.

Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for the play which opened the possibility of the suspension being longer than five games.

Gregor did not seem any worse for wear after the play and finished out the game. He has 11 points in 57 games for the Leafs so far this season.

Wilson will forfeit $161,458.32 in salary due to this six-game suspension. That money goes towards funding the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Capitals are in the midst of a playoff race and will definitely miss their bruising forward who ranks third on the team in goals and fourth in points.

Social media was not a fan of the play, as many Leafs fans went online to express their outrage over the incident.