F*cks everywhere: Marchand couldn't stop swearing against the Leafs

Over the last decade of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey, no player has antagonized the Leafs quite like Brad Marchand.

Having spent his entire professional hockey career with the Boston Bruins since being drafted by them in the third round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Marchand has built a career reputation by getting under his opponent’s skin.

In three different playoff series, Marchand’s Bruins have got the best of Toronto three times. Add up 53 regular season contests against the Leafs, and that’s a whole lot of chirps from the notorious forward.

And however much of a potty mouth you think Marchand might have, it actually might be worse.

In a video uploaded to the Boston Bruins’ social media channels, Marchand had a microphone hooked up to him in the March 7 contest against the Leafs.

And to just about no one’s surprise, Marchand, well, couldn’t exactly stop swearing in the teaser clip uploaded to X.

Marchy mic'd up against the Maple Leafs? That's a whole lotta bleeps. Watch the full segment tonight on a brand new #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster, at 10:30 p.m. ET on @NESN! pic.twitter.com/dnBdpPYidF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2024

“I’m coming after you,” Marchand said at one point to a group of Toronto players, with bleeps covering up the rest of an expletive-filled sentence.

Boston got the last laugh on the evening, defeating the Leafs by a 4-1 score. They’ve had Toronto’s number all season, taking all four wins in the season series against their divisional rivals.

At 97 points, Boston currently stands atop the Atlantic Division, some three points ahead of Florida and 12 ahead of Toronto. As it stands, the two rivals would both need to win their first-round playoff matchup to meet once again in the playoffs, though it could also happen should Florida overtake the Bruins.

And if this little clip of Marchand is any indication, it’d be quite the feisty matchup.

In case you’d like to watch it, the full 20-plus minute clip of the “Behind the B” episode is available below.