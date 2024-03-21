Suspension? NHL wants to talk to Wilson about high-stick on Leafs' Gregor

The NHL Department of Player Safety has called in Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson for his actions during a Wednesday night contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the third period of last night’s game against the Leafs, Wilson found himself battling for the puck with Leafs forward Noah Gregor. What seemed like an average hockey play, however, turned out to be anything but.

After initially making contact with the Toronto forward from behind, Wilson struck Gregor in the face with his stick, which, of course, caught him off guard, causing him to stumble.

Tom Wilson is assessed a double-minor after this high-stick on Noah Gregor. pic.twitter.com/s16wPLfhEq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2024

Wilson was assessed a four-minute double minor on the play.

Today, the NHL’s supplementary discipline force announced they’d offered an in-person hearing to Wilson, opening up the possibility that he could be suspended for upwards of five games.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 21, 2024

Wilson, a Toronto native who has spent his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, has previously been suspended five times in his NHL career.

“The league may look at that afterwards,” Sportsnet play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert said on the call, correctly predicting the likely supplementary discipline for Wilson from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

“The original hit from behind, and then a little reaction from Gregor right there with the stick up, but you can tell immediately Wilson was like, ‘Oh no, what did I do?’ Just a dumb reflex,” colour commentator Craig Simpson said.

Toronto won the game by a 7-3 score, including a goal from John Tavares on the ensuing power play awarded for Wilson’s stick-swinging.

After a back-to-back in Philadelphia and Washington, the Leafs are off from playing games each of the next two nights. They return to action Saturday in Toronto, where they host the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET on Hockey Night in Canada.