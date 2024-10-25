Toronto Pearson Airport has earned top marks among Canadian airports, earning the top spot among flight hubs in Newsweek’s newly dropped list of Canada’s Most Responsible Companies for 2025.

Toronto Pearson was named Canada’s most responsible airport by the American weekly news magazine, and ranked third overall among all transportation and logistics companies included in the annual study.

Newsweek partnered up with Statista to rank over 700 companies based on over 30 combined environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) indicators, along with polling data from 4,000 Canadians.

Pearson Airport came out on top among Canadian airports and stated in a press release that the travel hub’s “ESG values have paved the way for this achievement,” citing its work to mitigate its operations’ effects on climate change, cybersecurity initiatives, and commitments to positive social impact.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of Canada’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek,” said Deborah Flint, president and CEO of Toronto Pearson.

Flint says that the study’s data “affirms that we are on the right path toward our vision of net zero carbon emission and making progress on issues of importance to Canadians.”

“We will continue to work at an industry level and with our partners to reduce environmental impact and create positive, lasting impacts for our passengers, partners, and the broader community.”

Pearson came in behind two other industry heavyweights in the transportation and logistics category, placing after Canada Post in the top spot and CN Rail in second place.

The glowing ranking comes amid a year of ups and downs for the airport’s reputation.

In March, Pearson Airport was named the best high-volume airport in all of North America by Airports Council International World, a trade representative of airports worldwide.

Toronto Pearson was just named the best high-volume airport on the continent https://t.co/mZmbgR4tco — blogTO (@blogTO) March 11, 2024

Pearson added to that accolade in July when the airport was named the best in Canada in an annual AirHelp Score Report.

However, not all of the feedback has been positive, as Pearson was also ranked as one of the worst travel hubs in the US and Canada in JD Power’s North America Airport Satisfaction Survey for 2024.