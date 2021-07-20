New Toronto condo building has a podcast studio and pet spa

Toronto residents wanting to work on their own podcast or pamper their pet would never have to leave their building if they live in an upcoming condo development.

Verge Condos in Etobicoke, which is being developed by RioCan Living, is a 545-unit, two-building project that will rise 17 storey and 11 storeys respectively, amassing more than 30,000 sq ft of residential and retail space.

In an attempt to attract residents in a modern world, the building is optimizing its space to include what research has shown are residents’ current needs. And in the era of work from home, this means office space, meeting rooms, and sound-proof phone booths.

And for any digital content creation needs, there will be a fully-equipped video studio with pull-down backdrops and green screens, plus an audio recording studio that can be used for podcasts or other presentations.

There will also be a focus on wellness, with the building’s amenities including a yoga and meditation studio, fitness centre, party room, cocktail lounge, and an outdoor lounge with shuffleboard. And it’s well known that Torontonians really love their pets, so there will be a pet spa as well.

“We wanted to acknowledge how important our homes have become over the last year by bringing unique moments and distinct character to each area of Verge,” said Anwar Mekhayech, founding partner of DesignAgency, who designed the project’s interiors. “

“The co-working space and content studio at Verge are a practical response to the increased importance of capturing video and audio and a reflection of new, hybrid work models. And they can easily double as a space for creating fun, social content or having fun with friends. It’s about flexibility and inspiration.”

The building is expected to open this summer and anyone interested in living here can register online to get more information.