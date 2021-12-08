The new Sheraton Gateway hotel makes you want to actually stay at the airport

Having to stay at an airport hotel doesn’t usually scream “excitement,” but after undergoing a major facelift, the Sheraton Gateway Hotel is trying to change that.

The 484-room hotel connected to Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 recently underwent a $30 million transformation that saw the lobby, guest rooms, and club lounge completely overhauled.

Although it’s not the only Sheraton property in the GTA to be transformed — the Sheraton Centre in downtown Toronto is in the midst of its own overhaul — it’s the first to debut the new Sheraton look.

The lobby has been totally reimagined into a new beating heart of the hotel. There’s lounge space, soundproof phone booths, rentable co-working spaces, a cocktail bar, and a coffee bar with grab-and-go food items, located directly in front of the tunnel connecting to the airport terminal.

The hotel’s rooms have been given new life with a modern, minimalist design. Being next to the airport, many of the rooms here have views of the runway, allowing guests to watch planes take off and land.

And for anyone worried about noise, each room has triple-paned soundproof windows to maintain a quiet atmosphere.

Perhaps the most impressive area is the new Club Lounge — accessible to Marriott Bonvoy members or guests who upgrade for a fee. Located just off the lobby, the lounge has complimentary breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and a full bar offering handcrafted cocktails, including the hotel’s signature gin and tonic.

The much improved hotel is now open for business and reservations can be made online.