The new Sheraton Gateway hotel makes you want to actually stay at the airport

Dec 8 2021, 5:36 pm
Sheraton Gateway Hotel

Having to stay at an airport hotel doesn’t usually scream “excitement,” but after undergoing a major facelift, the Sheraton Gateway Hotel is trying to change that.

The 484-room hotel connected to Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 recently underwent a $30 million transformation that saw the lobby, guest rooms, and club lounge completely overhauled.

sheraton gateway airport

Sheraton Gateway Hotel

Although it’s not the only Sheraton property in the GTA to be transformed — the Sheraton Centre in downtown Toronto is in the midst of its own overhaul — it’s the first to debut the new Sheraton look.

&More offers specially curated cocktails. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

The lobby has been totally reimagined into a new beating heart of the hotel. There’s lounge space, soundproof phone booths, rentable co-working spaces, a cocktail bar, and a coffee bar with grab-and-go food items, located directly in front of the tunnel connecting to the airport terminal.

sheraton gateway airport

&More Coffee, located in the lobby of the hotel. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

Sheaton Gateway Hotel

Soundproof phone booths located in the lobby. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

The hotel’s rooms have been given new life with a modern, minimalist design. Being next to the airport, many of the rooms here have views of the runway, allowing guests to watch planes take off and land.

And for anyone worried about noise, each room has triple-paned soundproof windows to maintain a quiet atmosphere.

Sheaton Gateway Hotel

Renovated Sheraton Gateway King room with views of the airport. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

The Club Lounge bar. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

Perhaps the most impressive area is the new Club Lounge — accessible to Marriott Bonvoy members or guests who upgrade for a fee. Located just off the lobby, the lounge has complimentary breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and a full bar offering handcrafted cocktails, including the hotel’s signature gin and tonic.

sheraton gateway airport

Club Lounge seating. (Sheraton Gateway Hotel)

The much improved hotel is now open for business and reservations can be made online.

