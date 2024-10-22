New laws and rules coming to Ontario next month

Several new laws and regulations in Ontario are set to change next month that will affect local residents in Toronto, as well as students across the country.

Toronto City Council, the Ontario government, and Canada’s federal government will all be introducing new rules this November, and here are some of the ones that you should be aware of.

Beer and wine can be sold in all grocery and big-box stores

Earlier this year, the provincial government announced its commitment to expanding Ontario’s alcohol beverage marketplace to increase choice and convenience for shoppers.

Starting in August, up to 450 grocery stores that were licensed to sell beer, cider, or wine were permitted to sell ready-to-drink beverages. After September 5, all eligible convenience stores were able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

After October 31, all eligible grocery and big-box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages, including in large pack sizes.

As part of these changes, the Ontario government is providing The Beer Store with up to $225 million to make the necessary investments over the next 19 months to support a stable transition to a more open alcohol marketplace, including funding to protect jobs across the province and to keep The Beer Store locations open.

There will be a limited activity zone around Rogers Centre in Toronto

The City will be establishing a formal “limited activity zone” on select dates in November near the Rogers Centre to help mitigate the heavy traffic expected during Taylor Swift’s six-night stand in Toronto as part of her sold-out Eras Tour.

The “limited activity zone” will be established from Spadina Avenue to Jarvis Street and from Queens Quay to King Street to alleviate the gridlock expected around the stadium on Swift’s concert dates, which take place from November 14 to 16 and November 21 to 23.

This means the City will be restricting work, including construction, filming, and utility cuts, to take place during specific off-peak hours when the concerts are not happening. Emergency work will still be permitted.

The City notes that the zone will help “ensure maximum usability of roads, sidewalks and cycleways so residents and visiting Swifties can travel safely and efficiently throughout downtown during the concert period.”

Starting November 1, the City will also designate Queen Street West and John Street between Nathan Phillips Square and Rogers Centre “Taylor Swift Way” in honour of the best-selling artist.

Reforms coming to federal post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program

Earlier this year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced a decrease in the number of temporary residents — from 6.5% of Canada’s total population down to 5% by 2026.

In order to achieve this goal, the federal government announced its intention to manage the increase of temporary residents and “hold employers misusing the system accountable.”

As a result, Immigration Minister Marc Miller introduced additional measures to manage the volume of temporary resident arrivals, which included updating the post-graduation work permit program (PGWP) this fall to better align with the country’s “immigration goals and labour market needs.”

Starting November 1, graduates from programs at public colleges will be eligible for a PGWP of up to three years if they have graduated from a field of study linked to occupations in long-term shortage.

Anyone applying for a PGWP on or after November 1 must also be required to demonstrate a minimum language proficiency in French or English, which the federal government says will “increase their ability to transition to permanent residence and adapt to changing economic conditions.

A Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 7 will be required for university graduates and CLB 5 will be required for college graduates.