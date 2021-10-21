All the new and upcoming farm boy locations in Toronto (MAP)

Farm Boy is just about finished with its Ontario expansion, and in the past year, the grocery chain has opened several locations across Toronto.
The grocer, known for its private-label goods and fresh produce, is on track to open its 42nd storefront next month at 744 Dupont Street.
It was announced back in 2019 that they planned to open 10 locations across Ontario, seven of them being in Toronto.
In total, Farm Boy will have eight locations scattered across the city, and here’s where you can find them: