Huge Halloween store to open at old LCBO location in downtown Toronto

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and costume shops are starting to pop up across the city. And one of them is opening up a massive shop at an old LCBO location.

A Spirit Halloween store is taking over a former LCBO store located at 415 King Street West and is set to open on September 7.

The LCBO at the intersection of King and Spadina had closed back in 2019 and relocated two blocks south at 49 Spadina Avenue.

There are currently two Spirit Halloween stores in Toronto and a ton in the GTA. Click here for a list of store locations.

There are only 59 days left until the spooky day!