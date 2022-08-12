5 Netflix romcoms you had no idea were filmed in Toronto

There’s nothing like unearthing the perfect romantic comedy to escape your own reality — but sometimes the two end up blending together.

Now more than ever, movies — more specifically, Netflix movies — are being filmed in Toronto. That too-good-to-be-true meet-cute you can’t stop watching? That was likely filmed right here in our hometown.

Viewers can spot Toronto and its obvious landmarks in the background of some of the best movies that Netflix has to offer.

Here are five romantic movies you had no idea were filmed in Toronto.

Wedding Season

Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date during a summer of weddings, only to find themselves falling for each other.

Although set in Jersey, the latest romcom drop from Netflix was filmed all over Ontario, including Toronto and Hamilton. Most of the important wedding scenes were filmed at Cambium Farms in Caledon.

The F Word (aka What If)

Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe), who is burned out from a string of failed relationships, forms an instant bond with Chantry (Zoe Kazan), who lives with her longtime boyfriend. Together, they puzzle out what it means if your best friend is also the love of your life.

The 2013 movie was shot all over East Chinatown, Leslieville, and Riverdale. The scene where Wallace and Chantry go skinny-dipping was filmed at the Scarborough Bluffs.

Work It

An awkward 18-year-old (Sabrina Carpenter) achieves near-perfection by sheer hard work. She vows to transform her gawkiness through dance, and refine her skills until she competes at a competition.

Filming for the 2020 movie, produced by Alicia Keys, took place at University of Toronto’s St. George Campus, Humber College’s Lakeshore Campus, and York University.

The Vow

When a recently married young woman (Rachel McAdams) awakens with amnesia following a car accident, her devoted husband (Channing Tatum) must help her recover and win back her love.

The 2012 movie was shot primarily in Chicago but some scenes were filmed in Toronto. Gwen’s wedding reception took place at Casa Loma while other scenes took place at City Hall and the University of Toronto.

Every Day

A shy teenager (Angourie Rice) falls for a spirit who wakes up in the body of a different person every day.

Filming for the 2018 movie took place in Toronto hotspots including George Street Diner, Sugar Beach, and Ripley’s Aquarium Canada.