5 NBA stars the Raptors could target in a trade this summer

The Toronto Raptors are hunting for a star.

Well, in some capacity at least.

Ever since Kevin Durant put in his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets back on June 30, 2022, the Toronto market has been hungry to land another star player. Damian Lillard was linked to Toronto for much of last summer, before ultimately going to the Milwaukee Bucks.

And while Durant, Lillard, and several other stars around the league have switched teams over the last few seasons, it’s been a while since Toronto has landed one, having traded away a few of their own in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

But perhaps this summer is when Toronto finally pulls the trigger on such a move.

“We understand that we’re always going to put ourselves in opportunities, have it in the right place to have opportunity when these things come along… we believe in this city, we will continue to attack these [trade opportunities]… the right one will come. I think we’ve shown in the past that we can do that,” Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in October, perhaps referencing the team’s 2018 trade for star Kawhi Leonard that ultimately propelled the team to the 2019 NBA title.

Here are five star players in less-than-desirable situations right now who could be on the move to Toronto this summer if the cards fall in their favour.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining contract: Three years, $43.0 million in 2024-25 (expires after 2026-27, player/team option after 2025-26)

2023-24 stats: 54 GP, 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds

If the Toronto Raptors are stuck in mediocrity, it’s not quite clear what kind of hell the Atlanta Hawks are stuck in.

Since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, it’s been three straight years of play-in territory for Atlanta, having won just 36 games this season. If the Hawks are exploring the market this summer with Young, expect the Raptors to at least check in on his availability.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Remaining contract: Two years, $35.4 million in 2024-25 (expires after 2025-26, player option after 2024-25)

2023-24 stats: 55 GP, 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds

Listen to just about any NBA segment from national media about the Cavaliers, and they’ll probably push the same narrative: Mitchell’s days in Cleveland are numbered.

Currently tied 2-2 in his first-round series against the Orlando Magic, the Cavaliers have some big decisions to make this offseason about their future, with Mitchell having just one guaranteed year on his deal after this one.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Remaining contract: Two years, $49.8 million in 2024-25 (expires after 2025-26)

2023-24 stats: 75 GP, 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, five assists

While he was in Brooklyn Kevin Durant was Toronto’s key trade target for much of the summer of 2022, before he ultimately went to the Phoenix Suns last winter.

But with back-to-back playoff disappointments for Durant and happy-to-spend owner Mat Ishbia, perhaps Toronto could swing a trade for the future Hall of Famer at age 35.

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract: Two years, $23.3 million in 2024-25 (expires after 2025-26)

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Much like other teams on this list, Mikal Bridges’ Brooklyn Nets don’t seem to be exactly on the path to contention anytime soon.

While he was the main piece heading to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant, another fresh start in Toronto could replenish some of the Nets’ draft capital while adding a seasoned veteran to the Raptors’ rotation.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Remaining contract: Three years, $26.2 million in 2024-25 (expires 2026-27, player option after 2025-26)

2023-24 stats: 71 GP, 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists

He’s Canadian, sure, but is he a good fit for the Raptors? The former NBA All-Star and 2022 NBA champion Andrew Wiggins fell out of favour this past season with the Warriors, playing 27 minutes a night, the lowest mark of his career.

Still, with Toronto showing its liking for Canadians — including three current players Kelly Olynyk, RJ Barrett, and Chris Boucher — maybe Ujiri finally makes the call to bring Wiggins home.