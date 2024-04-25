Raptors star Scottie Barnes spotted rocking out to karaoke on vacation

Scottie Barnes appears to be living his best life early into the Toronto Raptors offseason.

With a 25-57 record, the Raptors fell well short of a playoff berth this past season, finishing 11 wins shy of the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks for a play-in position. Despite the team’s overall struggles, however, it was a strong third NBA season from Barnes.

Barnes was limited to 60 games after suffering a broken in a game on March 1 versus the Golden State Warriors. Still, he was able to average a career-high 19.9 points, along with 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He certainly deserved some time away to have some fun following the season, and appears to be doing just that.

Barnes is currently vacationing in Cancun and was spotted singing “This Love” by Maroon 5 at a karaoke bar.

Scottie and my bro at a karaoke bar in Cancun☀️😂 wish I went now🔥😝 future face of the league goin in lol pic.twitter.com/JtYubXcw3U — Je’RICO (@SBRJQUICKDICK) April 25, 2024

While he is certainly enjoying himself, Barnes hasn’t been partying the entire time. Earlier today, he uploaded a photo of himself doing yoga on the beach to his Instagram story.

Though the Raptors are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, Barnes is viewed as the face of the future. While suffering that many losses can diminish the confidence of many young players, that doesn’t appear to be an issue for the 22-year-old.

“I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in,” Barnes recently told reporters. “When I’m on the court, it was all fun… it’s just about staying positive, being in the moment. I’m just grateful to see the game from that point of view.”

With the progression Barnes has shown through his first three seasons in the NBA, Raptors fans are expecting even more growth for him in his fourth year. It shouldn’t be long before we see him back training in preparation to ensure that happens.