In honour of its newest venture, Nava Social will be offering free food and drinks this weekend at its newest location.

Nava Social wants to celebrate the grand opening of its second storefront, located at 8 Waterloo Terrace.

From August 13 to 15, guests who stop by can get a free Rosa tasting (pink Horchata), coffee, and house-baked goods.

Nava Social is the same name behind the most colourful lattes in the city.

The new location is open this weekend from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Nava Social King West

Address: 8 Waterloo Terr⁠ace

Hours: Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm⁠, Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm⁠