Naked man spotted walking in Mississauga this morning
A naked man was spotted walking in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
According to Peel Police, the indecent act took place around Erin Mills Pkwy and Britannia Road.
Police say a male adult was walking down the street with no clothes on around 8:23 am.
“I guess he couldn’t take the hot weather any longer,” said police in their tweet regarding the nude man.
Officers checked the scene, and no weapons were located.
Police haven’t released any additional information regarding the nude Mississauga man.
According to the Weather Network, it is 25°C in the region this morning, but feels more like 31°C.
It’s definitely getting hot in here.
Please note: Feature image is a stock photo and is not that of the man spotted in Mississauga.