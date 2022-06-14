The Greater Toronto Area is soon going to be home to a very popular Montreal-based dessert bar.

Mr. Puffs Dessert Bar, which has several locations around Quebec and one in Ottawa, is set to open its very first location in the GTA this weekend.

The chain was first started in Montreal in 2004, and has since grown quite rapidly, offering completely vegan-friendly, crave-worthy treats in a quick grab-and-go context.

The puffs, which are similar to donuts, are always made on order and served with natural ingredient-based toppings like hazelnut chocolate, honey, and strawberry glaze.

The dough is made with super simple ingredients and is always made without dairy, eggs, peanuts, soy, or preservatives, making the puffs a fantastic option for those with dietary restrictions.

Mr. Puffs also offers soft serve ice cream, which can be served in a dipped cone, as a decadent milkshake, or combined with puffs for the ultimate sweet treat.

The new Mr. Puffs location will be opening in Whitby, Ontario, at 185 Consumers Drive on Saturday, June 18.

Mr. Puffs Dessert Bar – Whitby

Address: 185 Consumers Drive, Whitby

