8 restaurants offering Mother's Day specials in Toronto

Mother’s Day weekend is here, and there are a ton of Toronto restaurants offering specials for the special day.

Whoever you’re spending the day with, it’s a perfect time to show that special person in your life how much they matter. And what’s better than doing so with food.

Here are eight Toronto restaurants with Mother’s Day specials:

Aburi Hana Toronto

Expect some Japanese Sea Bream, Quebec Duck, Sockeye Salmon & Ikura, Ika & Steamed Uni, Scallop, Negi-Toro, Spanish Mackerel, A5 Miyazaki Wagyu tartare and more.

Address: 102 Yorkville Avenue

Phone: 647-343-8887

Minami Toronto

Dishes include the Atlantic Salmon Sashimi Zensai, AUS Wagyu Tri-tip Steak, an array of Aburi sushi, and decadent Sakura Cream Dark Chocolate Cake for only $80 per person.

Address: 225 King Street West

Phone: 416-519-9182

Café Boulud

Mother’s Day Brunch on May 7 and May 8, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Expect a selection of cakes, raspberry shortcake, chocolate mousse cake and praline cake.

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Phone: 416-963-6005

Patria

The Mother’s Day menu includes a grilled scallop in a shell with serrano ham butter and burnt asparagus verde. Available May 8 between 11:30 am to 4 pm.

Address: 478 King Street West

Phone: 416-367-0505

Figo

Prixe Fixe Brunch Menu includes an appetizer, main and dessert for $55 per person. Truffle Ricotta, Broccolini and Kale Insalata, Eggs Florentine, Spaghetti Carbonara, Ricotta Pancakes and Panna Cotta. Available May 8 between 10:30 am to 3 pm.

Address: 295 Adelaide Street West

Phone: 647-748-3446

Pink Sky Toronto

Whole Dover Sole en Papillote for two, with heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, caper, olive, Newfoundland shrimp with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and herbaceous green salad for $140. Available May 8 between 11:30 am to 3 pm.

Address: 480 King Street West

Phone: 647-660-0999

Chica

Pan-Seared Dover Sole Fillet with Sobrasada Butter, Pea and Herb Salad for $31

Available May 8 from 11:30 am to 4 pm.

Address: 75 Portland Street

Phone: 416-479-9779

Miku

The curated menu includes six pieces of chef-selected sashimi, 3oz Snake River Farms AUS Wagyu and more for $160. Beverage pairings for an extra $40.

Address: 105-10 Bay Street

Phone: 647-347-7347

