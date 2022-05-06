Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill is Toronto’s newest hub for fine seafood cuisine and delicious cocktails on King Street.

The spot took over where former strip club For Your Eyes Only once stood and has transformed the space into a gorgeous restaurant.

We had the chance to check it out before it opens to the public and here’s a first look.

You might also like: Adrak Yorkville brings authentic Indian cuisine to Toronto (PHOTOS)

Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home

4 restaurants in and around Toronto that have recently opened

Its exterior stands out amongst the lineup of storefronts, restaurants and bars on King Street. White and blue, its outdoor design offers a Mediterranean escape from the hustle and bustle of Toronto’s nightlife.

But when you head inside, that’s where the fun begins.

As guests make their way inside, they’re left speechless with the stunning interior design and ambiance. Sleek and modern are the best ways to describe it.

Massive chandeliers hang from the ceiling and white blossom trees are scattered across, providing a touch of elegance to your dining experience.

Whether you’re there for a few drinks or for a bite, Mademoiselle is sure to provide a memorable experience from the moment you step foot inside.

As you take a seat, start your night off with a cocktail. We recommend trying this blue concoction, Ginger Divine. It’s made using “El Gobernador” Pisco, Blue Curacao, honey chamomile, lime and ginger beer.

For a creamy-based drink, try their signature cocktail, The Madame. It’s composed of Lemon infused NO.3 Gin, Lemoncello, lemon rum chatta and lemon juice.

They have a list of cocktails including Cherry Deville, a rum-based drink, and Next On Stage made with hibiscus-infused Casamigos Mezcal.

After you decide on what to drink, check out the menu that features seafood creations including a la carte sushi. Think European coastline.

Its menu was created by Aria chef Evan Dickenson and combines French fine dining with coastal flavours.

It focuses on fresh and sustainably sourced items, just like its sister restaurant, MARBL.

Besides seafood, this dining destination offers hearty choices like Tomahawk steak, and sides like truffle fries.

Stunning, vibrant and electric.

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill is set to open to the public on May 12 at 563 King Street West.

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill

Address: 563 King Street West, Toronto

Phone: 437-231-5057

Instagram