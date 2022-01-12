Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

These are the most and least expensive Toronto homes to sell last year

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jan 12 2022, 3:48 pm
These are the most and least expensive Toronto homes to sell last year
Royal LePage Real Estate Professionals/Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The Toronto real estate market was all over the map in 2021, meaning the difference between the most and least expensive homes sold last year was jaw-dropping.

With dozens of new sales taking place every day, it can be hard to keep track of all the madness. Thankfully Toronto realtor Scott Ingram has released his 2021 MLS Awards, detailing the biggest outliers in nearly every aspect of the market, from houses to condos to even parking spaces. And with homes in Toronto notoriously going well over the asking price, there’s a category for that too.

To give an idea of the highs and lows of the Toronto market, below are the most and least expensive home sales in the city in 2021.

Most expensive sale: Freehold

toronto most least expensive home sales 2021

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

71 The Bridle Path

Sold price: $23,850,000

  • Five plus four bedrooms
  • Thirteen bathrooms
  • Indoor pool, walk-in wine cellar, tennis court, outdoor kitchen

Least expensive sale: Freehold

Royal LePage Real Estate Professionals

2226 Dufferin Street

Sold price: $450,000

  • No bedrooms
  • No bathroom
  • Sold as-is, no children or elderly allowed on the lot

Most expensive sale: Condo

most least expensive toronto home sales

Right At Home Realty Inc.

1 Roxborough Street East

Sold price: $11,600,000

  • Three bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Three parking spaces, three private terraces, private rooftop pool

Least expensive sale: Condo

Century 21 President Realty Inc.

4645 Jane Street

Sold price: $145,000

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Can’t be insured by CMHC

Largest amount over asking

toronto most least expensive 2021

Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

7 Rosedale Road

Asking price: $4,500,000
Sold price: $6,600,000

  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Double-height grand room, large backyard, 70-foot frontage

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT