These are the most and least expensive Toronto homes to sell last year

The Toronto real estate market was all over the map in 2021, meaning the difference between the most and least expensive homes sold last year was jaw-dropping.

With dozens of new sales taking place every day, it can be hard to keep track of all the madness. Thankfully Toronto realtor Scott Ingram has released his 2021 MLS Awards, detailing the biggest outliers in nearly every aspect of the market, from houses to condos to even parking spaces. And with homes in Toronto notoriously going well over the asking price, there’s a category for that too.

To give an idea of the highs and lows of the Toronto market, below are the most and least expensive home sales in the city in 2021.

Most expensive sale: Freehold

71 The Bridle Path

Sold price: $23,850,000

Five plus four bedrooms

Thirteen bathrooms

Indoor pool, walk-in wine cellar, tennis court, outdoor kitchen

Least expensive sale: Freehold

2226 Dufferin Street

Sold price: $450,000

No bedrooms

No bathroom

Sold as-is, no children or elderly allowed on the lot

Most expensive sale: Condo

1 Roxborough Street East

Sold price: $11,600,000

Three bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Three parking spaces, three private terraces, private rooftop pool

Least expensive sale: Condo

4645 Jane Street

Sold price: $145,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Can’t be insured by CMHC

Largest amount over asking

7 Rosedale Road

Asking price: $4,500,000

Sold price: $6,600,000