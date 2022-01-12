These are the most and least expensive Toronto homes to sell last year
The Toronto real estate market was all over the map in 2021, meaning the difference between the most and least expensive homes sold last year was jaw-dropping.
With dozens of new sales taking place every day, it can be hard to keep track of all the madness. Thankfully Toronto realtor Scott Ingram has released his 2021 MLS Awards, detailing the biggest outliers in nearly every aspect of the market, from houses to condos to even parking spaces. And with homes in Toronto notoriously going well over the asking price, there’s a category for that too.
To give an idea of the highs and lows of the Toronto market, below are the most and least expensive home sales in the city in 2021.
Most expensive sale: Freehold
71 The Bridle Path
Sold price: $23,850,000
- Five plus four bedrooms
- Thirteen bathrooms
- Indoor pool, walk-in wine cellar, tennis court, outdoor kitchen
Least expensive sale: Freehold
2226 Dufferin Street
Sold price: $450,000
- No bedrooms
- No bathroom
- Sold as-is, no children or elderly allowed on the lot
Most expensive sale: Condo
1 Roxborough Street East
Sold price: $11,600,000
- Three bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Three parking spaces, three private terraces, private rooftop pool
Least expensive sale: Condo
4645 Jane Street
Sold price: $145,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Can’t be insured by CMHC
Largest amount over asking
7 Rosedale Road
Asking price: $4,500,000
Sold price: $6,600,000
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Double-height grand room, large backyard, 70-foot frontage