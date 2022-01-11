Scary house listed for sale in Hamilton isn't safe to go inside (PHOTOS)

A dilapidated, 114-year-old house recently listed for sale in Hamilton brings a whole new meaning to the term “fixer-upper.”

Located at 204 Wentworth Street North in the Gibson neighbourhood of Hamilton, the house is listed as a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with an asking price of $299,900.

Upon first glance, the price would seem like a steal in today’s real estate market, but the listing tells another story.

Photos of the house show that it’s boarded up and appears to have been abandoned for quite some time. The interior is unlivable, with cracked, peeling, and dirty walls, broken tiles, water-damaged ceilings, chunks of drywall missing, and debris strewn about the floor.

Amongst all of the jaw-dropping photos of crumbling rooms, there is one moment of levity: a giant cartoon rat that’s painted on one of the basement walls.

According to the listing, there is no access allowed for viewing the property. It is being sold in “as is” condition without any warranty, meaning the buyer would be taking on the challenge of dealing with any and all unknown problems that may pop up.

The listing also points out that the house has “good potential for experienced building or renovator,” which is about all it has going for it right now.

Whoever does end up buying this property will have to take on the challenge of clearing out all the debris and gut-renovating it to get it into a habitable state.

But with its historic bones and classic style, this house definitely has the potential to become something beautiful if the right buyer comes along.