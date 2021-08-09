Toronto's first Beertown Public House to open this week

Toronto is getting a massive new beer hall that offers a huge selection of craft beers for everyone to enjoy.

Beertown Public House has announced it will open its first Toronto location on August 12 at 125 Wellington Street West.

The restaurant chain also has locations in Waterloo, London, Guelph, and Oakville that are quite popular.

“The summer feels like a re-birth for Toronto and the restaurants that have been struggling throughout the pandemic,” said Jody Palubiski, CEO and partner of Charcoal Group, which is the name behind Beertown Public House.

“The city truly feels alive again – we couldn’t think of a better time to open our doors.”

Customers can expect to try a variety of local beers and a menu full of plant-based and gluten-friendly options.

Address: 125 Wellington Street West