Miracle Toronto and Sippin' Santa shut down due to COVID-19

Toronto’s most magical holiday pop-ups are closing down for the season due to staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Both Miracle Toronto and Sippin’ Santa will be shutting down just before the holidays after announcing that one of the staff members tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram post shared on December 20, Miracle Toronto shared that their staff had been using rapid tests daily before their shifts and at home; however, one of their staff members started to develop symptoms this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle on Bloor St. (@miracletoronto)

“This morning, one of the staff members at our Miracle location tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms last night at home on their day off. Their last shift at Miracle was Saturday the 18th,” read the post.

“The rest of our staff at both locations are taking further PCR tests and will be monitoring their health for the next several days.”

They have been in contact with Toronto public health and suggest guests who happen to be at the event this past weekend get tested if they are able to.

Unfortunately, Miracle and Sippin’ Santa organizers have decided to close down for the season.

“For the safety of our staff and guests, we have decided to close down Miracle and Sippin’ Santa for the season,” reads their second post.

“We can’t express enough how much everyone’s support over the last several weeks has meant to us.”

As the threat of the Omicron variant looms, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Toronto, several restaurants and bars in the city have reported positive cases in recent weeks.

Yorkville’s ONE restaurant has temporarily closed its doors, as well as La Palma.

Earlier this month, Bar Raval temporarily closed its doors following a COVID-19 exposure. They remain closed due to more reported cases.

In an effort to combat the rise in cases, the province of Ontario has reenacted specific limitations for restaurants and bars, allowing only 50% capacity at all times and early closures.