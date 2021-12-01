Two separate Megabus trips flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is warning Megabus travellers that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms.

The health unit said that anyone who travelled from London to Toronto on Sunday, November 28 may have been exposed to the virus. The bus trip left London at 1:10 pm and arrived in Toronto at 4 pm.

In addition, a trip from Toronto to Niagara Falls on Monday, November 29 may have also exposed passengers to the virus. This trip departed Toronto at 12:30 pm and arrived in Niagara Falls at 2:30 pm. This bus also made stops in Grimsby and St. Catharines.

According to MLHU, an individual who was on two separate Megabus trips tested positive for COVID-19 after the trips.

The public health unit is advising that anyone who took was on either of those buses should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested should any arise.

“There is a risk that anyone who sat within two metres or had close contact with this individual on the bus, may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Alex Summers, Acting Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit said in a statement.

Dr. Summers added that because there is not a roster of where individuals sat on the buses, it is important that anyone who was on either of these trips get tested immediately if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

“We continue to recommend that anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms seek testing and that they stay home and away from others, until they receive their test results,” Dr. Summers said.