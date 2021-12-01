Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths

Ontario reported 780 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and six deaths.

One death was removed from the cumulative total in the province after a data scrub.

The seven-day rolling average is 821. Of the new cases, 96 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 393 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. In addition, 22 of today’s new cases are in people with partial or unknown vaccination status.

Across Ontario, 296 people are hospitalized. Of those, 246 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 50 are fully vaccinated.

There are 155 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 22 having received a full course of vaccine.

To date, Ontario has seen 619,270 COVID-19 infections and 10,005 deaths.