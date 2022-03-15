A state-0f-the-art facility is coming to Brampton to house MDA’s global headquarters and create hundreds of jobs.

MDA, an international space technology company that employs 2,200 people across Canada, has planned its headquarters also to be home to the Space Robotics Centre of Excellence. The headquarters will feature a modern 200,000 square foot building complete with lab, manufacturing, R&D and test facilities. The Centre of Excellence will have a Space Robotics Mission Control Centre.

“This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology,” Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA, said in a news release.

The building is currently under construction, but the labs are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. The Government of Ontario provided $25 million in funding to help establish the headquarters.

MDA’s headquarters and Centre of Excellence will bring 700 jobs to Brampton. The company says that they are leading the way towards “viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more.”

The MDA headquarters will be home to Canadarm3, which is part of the NASA Lunar Gateway program.