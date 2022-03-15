Toronto chosen as home to one of Walmart’s Global Tech hubs

Walmart has announced plans to create a Global Tech hub in Toronto and another 5,000 jobs globally.

The company said in a press release that Toronto’s tech hub would be one of the larger ones. They expect to hire 45 full-time employees during the initial stages and eventually hire hundreds more.

The initial hiring will be for software development, technical program management and software engineers.

“Walmart’s decision to make Toronto the home of one of its larger tech hubs with hundreds of jobs to come is another vote of confidence in our city’s thriving tech sector,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

Toronto’s Walmart Global Tech hub will be one of 16; two hubs opened last year, one in Seattle and another in Chennai, India.

“Canada has a dynamic and world-leading tech community powered by talented people and innovation that is recognized on a global scale,” said Nicolai Salcedo, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Walmart Canada.

The announcement didn’t include an opening date for the tech hub or where it will be located in the city.