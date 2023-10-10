Leafs make more roster cuts including placing McMann on waivers

If Bobby McMann is going to have a future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he’ll have to pass through waivers first.

Today, the team announced they’d be placing the 27-year-old forward on waivers, giving the other 31 NHL teams a chance to claim his services.

McMann played 10 games for the team in the 2022-23 season, where he picked up an assist but did not score a goal. He made his NHL debut earlier this year on January 11, playing eight games in the month before being called up once again for a two-game stretch in March.

An undrafted free agent out of Colgate University, McMann first joined the Toronto Marlies back in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. He played 109 games at the AHL level for Toronto while spending four games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving also stated the team would be sending 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan back to the OHL’s London Knights. While Cowan looked strong in his limited preseason action, it seems like the franchise is looking to avoid fast-tracking his NHL regular-season debut as they return him to junior for his second full season in London.

The McMann and Cowan moves both signal roster spots have been landed for 19-year-old forward Fraser Minten and 25-year-old forward Noah Gregor, who officially signed with the Leafs on Wednesday after impressing while on a professional tryout contract (PTO).

McMann was one of three players placed on waivers league-wide today, with Tampa’s Alex Barre-Boulet and former Toronto goalie David Rittich, who is currently with the Los Angeles Kings.