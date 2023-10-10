Leafs to sign Noah Gregor after impressing in preseason

It looks like Noah Gregor will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs on a full-time basis this season.

Having signed with the Leafs on a professional tryout contract (PTO) prior to training camp, the 25-year-old forward is expected to sign a new deal with the team as soon as today, as per multiple reports.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving later confirmed the signing.

Edmonton-based radio host Jason Gregor (and Noah’s uncle) confirmed the deal as a one-year deal worth $775k.

Congrats @n_gregs20. Have fun in Toronto. One year deal at $775K. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 10, 2023

Gregor is expected to be in the lineup for Toronto’s season opener tomorrow when they take on the Montreal Canadiens to kick off the 2023-24 campaign.

He was seen skating on a line at Leafs practice earlier today alongside David Kampf and Ryan Reaves.

Gregor scored a goal and added two assists in five preseason contests for Toronto.

Gregor hit free agency this summer for the first time in his career after the San Jose Sharks, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2016, opted not to offer him a new deal. In four seasons with the Sharks, Gregor had 26 goals and 25 assists in 178 games.

“He’s got some speed,” coach Sheldon Keefe said of Gregor earlier in the preseason, as per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “Not some. Lots of speed. He’s on the puck. He’s got tenacity. He has the ability to score and finish. Maybe he’s got a little more offensive ability than what he’s been able to show in the NHL thus far. He has a good foundation to his game.”

Gregor’s Leafs debut in the regular season can be seen on Sportsnet, where Toronto and Montreal will drop the puck at 7 pm ET Wednesday night.