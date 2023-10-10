Maple Leafs stars work in disguise at local grocery store

A few of the Toronto Maple Leafs top stars worked in disguise at a local Sobey’s grocery store this week.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner dressed up as Sobey’s employees, while Morgan Rielly and William Nylander spoke to them through a headset and told them what to say to customers. Matthews worked under the alias of Ashton, while Marner introduced himself to shoppers as Mitchelli.

As you can imagine, there were several laughs to be had as Rielly and Nylander instructed both Matthews and Marner to do plenty of embarrassing acts throughout the day, including taking bites of different customers’ groceries, whether it be items from their cart or ones that they were being rung up at the till. While the acts resulted in plenty of laughs from customers, several appeared to be quite puzzled.

The Leafs tweeted a two-minute snippet of the day, which got plenty of laughs from fans of the team and hockey fans in general. The entire video, which was uploaded to YouTube, can be watched by clicking play on the link below.



After the acts, the Leafs players introduced themselves to the customers and were seen in the video taking pictures with some. They also helped customers bring their purchased groceries to their vehicles and gave them a hand in packing them up.

While this video resonates with fans due to its humour, there was also a very good cause that came from it. Near the end of the clip, it was noted that on behalf of the players, the Maple Leafs donated $10,000 to the Daily Bread Food Bank. The Daily Bread Food Bank is a non-denominational Canadian charity organization that aims to end all food insecurity while advocating for solutions to end poverty. It is one of the largest food bank organizations in Canada.