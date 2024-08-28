McDavid and Matthews are visiting Germany together right now

The offseason is almost over in the NHL, but Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews have yet to return to North America.

Following a busy offseason for the two players that saw McDavid get married and Matthews receive the Leafs captaincy, the first-overall picks from 2015 and 2016 have come together in Germany.

The duo was seen suiting up for a skate in Munich, seemingly with the local Red Bull DEL team. McDavid and Matthews were kind enough to pose for a photo with Red Bull goaltender Christopher Kolarz in the dressing rooms of SAP Garden, an arena in Munich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Kolarz (@christopher_kolarz)

While the two may have a fierce rivalry on the ice, it appears that McDavid and Matthews have quite an amicable relationship off the ice. It’s unknown at this point whether or not the two planned to be in Germany doing the same thing at the same time or whether this is part of the NHL/NHLPA European media tour, which was most recently in Prague, Czechia.

Either way, it’s got to be a moment to remember for members of the Red Bull team as both men are among the most talented hockey players ever to lace up the skates.

It wasn’t just members of the team that met McDavid and Matthews. The two superstars also took the time to meet with some kids at the rink.

auston and mcdavid in munich today… does auston ever sleep these days 😭 pic.twitter.com/arJZjl2OjB — resting mitch face (@34sixteen) August 27, 2024

However, the two should be wrapping up their European adventures sooner rather than later as they gear up for training camp. In McDavid’s case, he may want to get back a tad faster if he wants to wrangle up the rest of the Oilers for some pre-camp captain skates like last September.

If fans can take one thing away from the duo coming together, it’s that the new hockey season is just around the corner.