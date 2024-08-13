Leafs fans react to Matthews being named captain

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping that change is a good thing.

Though it has yet to be officially announced by the team, news broke via multiple reports on Monday that the Leafs will be naming Auston Matthews captain.

Matthews has arguably been the face of the franchise since being drafted first overall in 2016. He took over the reins as the most lethal goal-scorer of his generation.

With 368 career goals, he’s just 52 away from tying Mats Sundin’s franchise mark of 420 and has led the league in goals three separate times.

But despite all his accolades — which include the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy as the League’s Most Valuable Player — Matthews has so far been relegated to one of the team’s alternate captains, with John Tavares having worn the “C” since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, his second year with the team.

Here’s how Leafs fans reacted to the news on Monday:

JT being "OK" with this was the only way this made sense. https://t.co/Au4Omb47Dh — Tawd (@Totally_Offside) August 12, 2024

leafs fans who bought the matthews captain jerseys from winners in 2019 https://t.co/Jt6A9gVFXu pic.twitter.com/w1zZsF476b — eric (@pucksindeeep) August 12, 2024

He made this place his home, willingly. It’s time this place made him feel at home, too. Cap-tone! pic.twitter.com/zc3088oJu1 https://t.co/p3fAZX37Dp — din (@klooowry) August 12, 2024

What a slap in the face to JT https://t.co/TZq1W4RNix — Intermission Entertainment (@Intermission_E) August 13, 2024

As an American Leafs fan, I have waited all my life for an American superstar on the Leafs. Well deserved by Matthews. Cannot wait to buy a jersey with a C. https://t.co/kf3ftUdJmW — Danny Samet (@SannyDamet) August 13, 2024

I'm on board with Matthews being Captain. Not because I anticipate him being a better leader or having more "Captain Material" than Tavares. But, in an era where "Captain" of an NHL team has been watered down, choosing to put the C on the face of the franchise is the move. https://t.co/C59awZwxFV — Liebs_Josh (@jliebs81) August 13, 2024

This is one of the worst decisions.

John Tavares has such Heart, Gritt, Determination, leadership, Poise and professionalism.

You don't know what you have till it's gone.

One of the greatest captains and players of his generation.

Thank you JT.#NHL #Hockey #LeafsForever #TML https://t.co/ctEJHaGFXL — 🇨🇦 NecroEric 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ネクロエリック (@Necroeric) August 13, 2024

While it’s never been confirmed why Matthews didn’t receive the captaincy five years ago at the age of 22, there’s a leading theory as to why Tavares got the nod over him after Matthews (and the Leafs) spent three seasons without one.

In September 2019, news broke of Matthews being involved in a verbal altercation and flashing his underpants in an Arizona apartment complex parking lot to a security guard. This ultimately led to the police being called on Matthews and his friends. Though charges were eventually dropped, it was just over a week later that Tavares was named Leafs captain.

The news is expected to be officially unveiled on Wednesday morning, with a press conference taking place at Toronto’s Real Sports Bar and Grill, located next to the Scotiabank Arena.