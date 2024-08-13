SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs fans react to Matthews being named captain

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 13 2024, 5:50 pm
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping that change is a good thing.

Though it has yet to be officially announced by the team, news broke via multiple reports on Monday that the Leafs will be naming Auston Matthews captain.

Matthews has arguably been the face of the franchise since being drafted first overall in 2016. He took over the reins as the most lethal goal-scorer of his generation.

With 368 career goals, he’s just 52 away from tying Mats Sundin’s franchise mark of 420 and has led the league in goals three separate times.

But despite all his accolades — which include the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy as the League’s Most Valuable Player — Matthews has so far been relegated to one of the team’s alternate captains, with John Tavares having worn the “C” since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, his second year with the team.

Here’s how Leafs fans reacted to the news on Monday:

While it’s never been confirmed why Matthews didn’t receive the captaincy five years ago at the age of 22, there’s a leading theory as to why Tavares got the nod over him after Matthews (and the Leafs) spent three seasons without one.

In September 2019, news broke of Matthews being involved in a verbal altercation and flashing his underpants in an Arizona apartment complex parking lot to a security guard. This ultimately led to the police being called on Matthews and his friends. Though charges were eventually dropped, it was just over a week later that Tavares was named Leafs captain.

The news is expected to be officially unveiled on Wednesday morning, with a press conference taking place at Toronto’s Real Sports Bar and Grill, located next to the Scotiabank Arena.

