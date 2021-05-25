It's going to swing almost 20°C in Toronto between today and Friday

If one thing is for certain, Canadian weather is unpredictable! It’s been hot and sunny in Toronto recently, but that’s expected to change.

According to The Weather Network, May is expected to end on a cold note as temperatures are forecasted to plummet down to 9°C.

It’s expected to feel as hot as 35°C on Tuesday, while Wednesday is expected to remain the same but there’s a risk of a thunderstorm. It’s expected to feel like 32°C before dropping down to 19°C on Thursday.

Toronto could see some showers on Friday as well, and it’s forecasted to feel like 9°C.

Heading into the weekend, and the last few days of the month, temperatures are expected to jump back up to 17°C and 19°C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

These temperatures are almost the complete opposite of what it has felt like the last few weeks. Hot and humid weather took over the city

It was so hot that a Special Weather Statement was issued for Toronto.

It’s expected to get a bit warmer early next week but according to TWN, but it doesn’t seem like hot weather is on the horizon for the first part of June.