Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Toronto ahead of Friday’s 31°C weather.

According to the statement, hot and humid conditions are expected to kick off the long weekend.

“Maximum temperatures near 31 degrees Celsius are expected Friday followed by an overnight minimum temperature near 20 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Saturday,” reads the statement.

Environment Canada added that everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses.

Following Friday’s hot temperatures, it is expected to be 27°C and rainy on Saturday. That will drop even further by Monday, providing little relief from the heat.

According to Environment Canada, during the hot and humid conditions “you are advised to 1) drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty; and 2) keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.”

Take care out there, Toronto.