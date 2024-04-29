Matthews out for Leafs practice, could miss do-or-die Game 5

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to come back and win the series against the Boston Bruins, it doesn’t appear they’ll be doing so in full health.

For the third time in the playoffs, Auston Matthews missed a team practice or morning skate due to a lingering illness, sitting out of Monday’s session.

On Monday, Matthews was absent as the Leafs took the ice ahead of tomorrow’s do-or-die Game 5.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, Toronto is “preparing for a scenario” where Matthews does not play in the game.

When Matthews missed Friday’s practice, Dewar skated on top line as a placeholder That is not the case today Leafs preparing for a scenario where Auston is unavailable for Game 5 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 29, 2024

Max Domi is centring the Leafs’ top line while being flanked by Tyler Bertuzzi and Mitch Marner, with John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and William Nylander heading up the second unit.

Matthews left 40 minutes into Game 4 after being pulled by the team doctor. He had been dealing with an illness earlier in the week, and has one goal and two assists through four games in the series.

“It’s not one of those run-of-the-mill everyday types of illnesses that sort of come and go,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Sunday about Matthews’ condition. “This one has lingered, and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he gets on the ice.”

Toronto dropped the opening game of the series 5-1 in Boston before storming back for a 3-2 win in Game 2. However, they dropped Games 3 and 4 by 4-2 and 3-1 scores, respectively, and are now on the brink of elimination at the hands of the Bruins for the third time since 2018.

Game 5 gets underway Tuesday at 7 pm.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary