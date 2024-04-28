Leafs coach Keefe gives confusing explanation of Matthews’ illness

It doesn’t sound like anybody on the Toronto Maple Leafs has a good grasp on what kind of illness took Auston Matthews out of last night’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

After a tumultuous second period that saw the team fall behind 3-0 and cameras catching Matthews arguing with Mitch Marner and William Nylander, the Leafs’ leading goalscorer did not return for the third period.

At the time, the reason for Matthews’ absence was unknown, but it was revealed after the game that doctors had pulled him from the final frame due to illness.

When pressed for more details on the nature of the illness this morning, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe struggled to give a clear answer.

“It’s not one of those run-of-the-mill everyday types of illnesses that sort of come and go,” Keefe told reporters this morning. “This one has lingered and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he gets on the ice.”

The answer does little to quell the concerns of Leafs fans who now see their team once again on the brink of elimination at the hands of the Bruins. Not having Matthews running at 100% only adds to what has been a very unlucky postseason so far for Toronto.

William Nylander only just returned to the lineup for Game 4 after missing the first three games while dealing with reported migraines. It’s hard to believe that Matthews would not be in the lineup for a potential elimination game, but the Leafs made no indication either way.

Leafs fans are understandably a bit concerned.

The good news is that Toronto does have an extra day off before they have to head to Boston for Game 5. The team treated today as a rest day and plans on travelling and practicing tomorrow before taking to the ice on Wednesday night.