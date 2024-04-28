Marner, Nylander explain what Leafs were yelling at each other about

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t quite crash out of of the playoffs on Saturday night, but it sure felt that way.

In Game 4 against the Boston Bruins, the Leafs fell down by a 3-1 score while also falling to the same deficit in the series.

And midway through the second period, Sportsnet’s cameras caught Toronto’s players seemingly arguing amongst themselves, with what appeared to be a few expletives coming out of the mouth of William Nylander.

Frustration has started to set in for the Maple Leafs stars 😠 pic.twitter.com/PbnQBNigKD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

Following the game, Toronto forward Mitch Marner spoke about what exactly was going on in the moment.

“We’re not yelling at each other because we hate each other. We just want to be all on the same page to help each other out,” Marner said postgame. “We’re grown men, we just want to talk about plays to make sure we’re 100% on and know what we’re doing, just a little bit off page there.”

"We're not yelling at each other because we hate each other. We just want to be all on the same page to help each other out." Mitch Marner on the Maple Leafs showing frustration on the bench during Game 4. pic.twitter.com/OSIQePEsA6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

“I mean, we expect a lot from each other and we love each other. So I mean, just to push each other, have a high ceiling, I think is great,” Nylander added, as per The Hockey News’ David Alter.

Nylander on the arguments on the bench:

"Yeah, you know what, that's just the way —I mean, we expect a lot from each other and we love each other. So I mean, just to push each other, have a high ceiling, I think is great." — David Alter (@dalter) April 28, 2024

But while Marner and Nylander seemed to say all the right things, the reality for the Leafs is their season will come to an end unless they’re able to now beat Boston for three games in a row.

To make matters worse, Matthews left the game after 40 minutes after being pulled by the team doctor. Matthews, who had been dealing with an illness earlier in the week, has one goal and two assists through four games in the series.

Game 5 goes Tuesday night in Boston at 7 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary