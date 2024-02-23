SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Matthews hosted Leafs at Arizona house for multi-sport competition

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 23 2024, 4:38 pm
Matthews hosted Leafs at Arizona house for multi-sport competition
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews might not be the official captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it’s clear that he’s emerged as one of the team’s key leaders on and off the ice.

Adding his 52nd goal of the season on Thursday night, Matthews helped propel Toronto to their sixth straight win, this time over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

But before the team’s most recent two games, it seems like Matthews held a friendly competition at his Arizona residence amongst his teammates while the team was visiting his home state.

“My Scottsdale insiders tell me you may have had the whole team over to your place on the off day for a virtual decathlon of sporting events,” TSN’s James Duthie told Matthews prior to Thursday’s contest.

According to Duthie, the Leafs competed in pickleball, basketball, table tennis, and a round on Matthews’ golf simulator.

“I don’t know how this information keeps getting out to you guys,” Matthews joked.

But as for the player who was the most impressive competitor on the day, it wasn’t the record-setting host or even one of his star teammates, but rather a less-heralded forward on the Leafs.

“David Kampf might’ve been the athlete of the day, won the basketball shooting contest, and just a pretty good pickleball player. An awesome all-around athlete,” Matthews added.

Though there were concerns about how Toronto would fare in the absence of defenceman Morgan Rielly and his five-game suspension, the Leafs have been rolling as of late. Their six-game winning streak is the second-longest current streak in the NHL, behind only the New York Rangers, who have won nine games in a row.

The Leafs return to the ice on Saturday when they visit the Colorado Avalanche at 7 pm ET.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop