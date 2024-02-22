SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

7 unbelievable stats about Matthews' scorching pace for the Leafs

Adam Laskaris
Feb 22 2024, 3:05 pm
For much of the last decade, the success of the Toronto Maple Leafs has seemingly sat on the shoulders of star centre Auston Matthews.

Since being picked first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, he’s done it all: won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2021-22, won two Rocket Richard Trophies as top goal-scorer in the league, and this season, even added an All-Star Game MVP on his home ice.

His goal-scoring pace has been a staple of his whole career, even setting the Leafs’ franchise record for single-season goals with 60 two years ago. Since scoring four goals in his first NHL game, Matthews has consistently found the net at a pace that matches right up with some of the game’s all-time great scorers.

But somehow, it seems like he’s taken his game to an even higher level this season, scoring his 50th and 51st goal of the year in just 54 games.

His most recent two tallies came Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes, the team the superstar used to cheer for while growing up in Scottsdale.

He’s currently on pace for 77 goals in an 82-game season, a mark not seen in the NHL this side of the millennium. Some 12 goals ahead of the next closest competitor in the league (Florida’s Sam Reinhart), Matthews is just in another stratosphere right now when it comes to goal scoring.

But even though it might be tough to contextualize just how impressive he’s been, here are seven stats that show just what a remarkable season he’s had to date:

Matthews and the Leafs get right back at it tonight when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. It’s another late-night contest, with puck drop set for 10 pm ET.

