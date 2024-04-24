Bruins coach is complaining about how NHL scheduled Leafs' home games



When visiting teams come and play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s not that uncommon to hear the visitor praise their time in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe.

But it doesn’t seem like Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is in that camp right now.

With Boston finishing higher in the standings than Toronto during the regular season, they earned the right to host the first two games of the series, as well as Game 5 and a possible winner-take-all-game 7.

Montgomery spoke to the media today and shared his displeasure with how the NHL set up the schedule for their series, with Game 3 going tonight and the team having two days off before playing Game 4 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

“I would’ve rather been here Thursday/Saturday, if I’m being honest. I think we’re spending more time in Toronto than Toronto is spending in Boston. We’re the home team,” he said.

The two teams then head back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday of next week, before a potential Thursday night Game 6 in Toronto and Game 7 back in Boston on Saturday, May 4.

Boston won the opening game of the series by a score of 5-1, before Toronto stormed back to a 3-2 win on Monday night to tie things up at one win apiece.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary