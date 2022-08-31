Markham restaurant that left several people ill has been cleared to reopen

After being the subject of an investigation earlier this week, Markham restaurant Delight Restaurant & BBQ has been officially cleared to reopen.

Daily Hive reached out to Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s medical officer of health, who confirmed that upon a reinspection that took place today, the restaurant has been permitted to serve customers again.

“There does not appear to be a significant risk to the public,” Pakes told Daily Hive.

According to Pakes, 12 individuals experienced symptoms after consuming food at Daylight Delight Restaurant & BBQ over the weekend.

“Most of these individuals have recovered and are no longer in hospital; several remain severely ill in hospital, but their condition is improving,” said Pakes.

The initial investigation revealed that the patient illnesses may have been caused by a food ingredient that was contaminated with aconite.

“Aconite is derived from plants and plant roots that contain toxic alkaloids and can cause severe illness,” said Pakes.

Symptoms include numbness and tingling of the tongue or limbs, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and irregular or rapid heartbeat, among others. Individuals who experience any of these symptoms are advised to contact Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653.

According to Pakes, samples have since been taken from the restaurant, and investigators are waiting for lab results to confirm the cause. Results are expected to be returned by the end of the week.