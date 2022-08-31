He’s back!

Mark Wahlberg has been making routine appearances in Ontario this summer. After dropping by a Collingwood gym a few weeks ago, the actor recently hit up F45 Training in Yorkville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

After already joining a group for an F45 workout in Muskoka, Wahlberg joined in on another F45 workout, this time in downtown Toronto.

Daily Hive spoke to F45 Training Yorkville owner John Ledbrook, who commends Wahlberg’s “great energy.”

“He was great, super chill, and relaxed. He came in very friendly, high-fiving and fist-bumping everyone,” Ledbrook told Daily Hive.

During his workout, Wahlberg continued to be “a social butterfly,” hanging out and chatting with the team members, the owner said.

Ledbrook even recalls Wahlberg telling him, “F45 Yorkville may have been the best studio I’ve been to, and I’ve been to a lot.”

Interested in attending a session so you can see what all the hype is about?

Ledbrook encourages everyone to book upcoming classes, as they’re “filling up fast.” Those interested can book here. Though, there’s no guarantee that an actor like Wahlberg will make an appearance.

The Golden Globe-winning actor continues to grace Ontario residents with his presence, and you just never know where you’ll find him next.