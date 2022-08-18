Mark Wahlberg seems to be enjoying his time over here in Ontario, as the actor was spotted recently at a Collingwood gym — and he got there in a helicopter.

After living it up with David Beckham, Tie Domi, and Jamie Salter this past week in Muskoka, the Boston native couldn’t help but squeeze in an F45 workout during his stay.

“If I have to climb a mountain or take a helicopter, I will get to an F45! The Best!” Wahlberg said in an Instagram video. He arrived to a warm reception by fellow gym mates and completed the workout that he was obviously craving.

“Best workout on the planet, baby!” he said in the video. “This is a game changer.”

Owner Chris Brakel told the media that Wahlberg was “an absolute gentleman” during his time at F45 Blue Mountain. He was even lucky enough to be paired with him for a workout and confirmed what a strong and capable individual Wahlberg is.

Wahlberg has always been known to take his gym time seriously. In fact, less than 48 hours later, he already found himself partaking in another F45, only this time in Las Vegas.

“From city to city, country to country, Canada on Sunday, Vegas today,” he said in a follow-up post.

For Wahlberg, there are clearly no days off when it comes to the gym.