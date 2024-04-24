Former Leafs signing shares "long overdue" bipolar disorder diagnosis

Former Toronto Maple Leafs signing Kurtis Gabriel took to social media on Monday to share a life update and some news about his mental health.

“Hello everyone. Been a while for sure. Thought I would come on here and just address what’s going on in my life. I was diagnosed with the mood disorder Bipolar type II 14 months ago now, a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs, or in my case hypomanic highs,” Gabriel wrote on X. “The exact cause of bipolar disorder isn’t known, but a combination of genetics, environment, and altered brain structure and chemistry may play a role.”

Gabriel played 51 NHL games over the course of his career, playing for the Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, and Chicago Blackhawks. He signed with the Leafs prior to the 2021-22 season, playing in the preseason and 13 games for the Toronto Marlies before being traded to Chicago.

He added in the note that the loss of his father due to death by suicide, as well as repeated hits to the head over his “rollercoaster” career, could play a part in the diagnosis.

“It has been pretty tough at times since and it has wreaked havoc in my personal and professional life,” Gabriel added. “It was long overdue, and it is clear now looking back, that I was struggling with it even early in my professional hockey career. In fact almost 6 years ago I had someone important in my life and their father bring to my attention I might have this mood disorder, but I did not want to hear it. I believe the role I played in hockey was as close to a perfect cover up for it as you can find for both myself but others as well.”

Gabriel last played professional hockey in 2021-22, playing two games for the Blackhawks and 39 games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs that season.

“I am still trying to come to terms with my diagnosis. Bipolar is not something that can be cured, but it can be managed into remission, and consistently worked at to keep it there,” he added.