Leafs tie series with nail-biting win against Bruins

With a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made the series a brand new one.

The Leafs fought hard in Monday’s matchup, and were ultimately rewarded as Auston Matthews fired home the game-winner on a breakaway to help them tie the best-of-seven at one game apiece.

Auston Matthews scores the go-ahead goal. It's the Maple Leafs first lead vs the Bruins in 372:56 of game-time pic.twitter.com/7gOMpEPDMi — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 23, 2024

While it ended well, the back-and-forth tilt did not start in Toronto’s favour.

Like they did in Game 1, the Bruins struck first, this time with a Morgan Geekie power play goal halfway through the first frame.

Boston goalie Linus Ullmark also played his part with a handful of showstopping saves throughout the night.

Linus Ullmark takes one away from Calle Järnkrok 🙅 pic.twitter.com/mjC3DoEafN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

But the Leafs didn’t stay down for long, tying the game up only 14 seconds later as forward Max Domi netted his first of the playoffs.

DOMI WITH THE RESPONSE!!!! pic.twitter.com/zYztvjU1KJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 22, 2024

Despite being heavily outshot, Boston entered the first intermission with a 2-1 lead with David Pastrnak firing one past Ilya Samsonov with just eight seconds left on the clock.

Unreal pass by Pavel Zacha to feed David Pastrňák for the go-ahead goal 🤯 📺: Sportsnet

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/Df5Dh1H6Ck — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

The Leafs were without forward William Nylander for the second straight game. And this time, his absence was especially noticeable on Toronto’s power play, which struggled throughout the night.

Toronto appeared to tie things up on their third man advantage late in the second period, but Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal was called off following a video review after he clearly hit the puck into the net with a high stick above the height of the crossbar.

Bertuzzi bats it in out of mid-air but the goal is called back after review. pic.twitter.com/IEcLMiE3ag — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

Captain John Tavares made up for it, though, ripping one home about a minute and a half later to help his team enter the third period with a tie game.

The series will hit Toronto for the first time on Wednesday when both teams return to action for Game 3.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD**if necessary