A Toronto restaurant known for its King West party vibes, high prices and confrontations with health officials during lockdowns is opening a new location.

The signs for the second location of Marbl Toronto are now up on Richmond Street West, directly east of Hy’s Steakhouse in the Financial District.

Marbl is a splashy restaurant from the same people behind Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill and, previously, Vancouver’s West Oak.

The restaurant has let the word out about the second location on their new Instagram account but so far has revealed few details.

Marbl’s original location on King West gained unwanted attention back in 2020 when they were shut down by Toronto Public Health due to allegations of hosting indoor dining and parties during a period when it was not permitted.

All that seems to be forgotten now as the restaurant group looks to be thriving with two busy King West spots.

This new location is sure to continue to attract a well-heeled crowd who can afford the restaurant’s $450 share platter and $250 Tomahawk steak.