Leafs coach Keefe explains latest injury to goalie Matt Murray

Matt Murray could be on the shelf again.

Murray, who was supposed to start in a 6-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, sustained “flare up” and was unable to play, according to Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

The ailment isn’t related to an adductor injury, which sidelined the goaltender for a month earlier this season.

“It’s an ankle injury for him,” Keefe told media after practice on Saturday. “It’s been something that he’s been dealing with for a while and had settled. He had been going through his workouts and such fine, but it flared up on him a little bit, and he didn’t feel comfortable playing. The medical team held him out.

“We’ll get more information here today.”

Murray, who has not seen game action since January 17, will undergo more tests to determine his status.

Ilya Samsonov will play against Washington Capitals on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena, his sixth straight start.

“I think from his perspective he’d like to play every day, so I don’t think that’s a big deal,” Keefe said. “It is, of course, important for us to manage it as best we can, given the circumstances.”

Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .911 save percentage with one shutout in 19 starts this season. Samsonov is 16-5-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .916 save percentage with two shutouts in 22 starts.

The Maple Leafs could be forced to recall a goaltender pending Murray’s status, but the team has not yet made that determination.

“We’re trying to get as much information on Matt’s situation before they make the corresponding move that may come with it,” Keefe said.

Murray’s situation is the latest injury plaguing the Toronto club. The Maple Leafs announced Friday that sniper Auston Matthews would miss at least three weeks because of a knee sprain.