You can watch the Maple Leafs practice outdoors for free this February

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading back outside.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Leafs are bringing back their once-annual outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, February 12.

Several events will surround the Leafs practice, which begins at noon ET, with fan activities in and around Toronto’s City Hall area, as well as some of the world’s best women’s hockey players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) participating in a skills competition.

The PWHPA Skills Competition begins at 10:30 am ET, with PWHPA players and members of Canada’s 2022 Olympic gold medal hockey team signing autographs following the Maple Leafs’ session.

While PWHPA rosters aren’t announced, the 2020 event featured Sarah Nurse, who pulled off the best move of the NHL’s recent All-Star Weekend by fooling Ilya Sorokin with a little Peter Forsberg impersonation.

Activities get underway the day prior on Saturday, February 11, with food and pop-up experiences opening at 10 am ET, before Carlton the Bear and his friends take over the square for mascot games. That will be followed by autograph sessions from Maple Leafs alumni. Later on, fans can watch the team face the Columbus Blue Jackets on an outdoor screen.

The weekend’s festivities and practices are all free to attend. However, fans are encouraged to arrive early, particularly for the Maple Leafs practice and PWHPA Skills Competition, with limited standing room available.

Athletes, they’re just like us! 😂 The Leafs took the subway to their outdoor practice in Toronto today 🚇 🎥: @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/OSPTkDkZyK — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 9, 2020

There are some noted differences from past editions, with the 2020 event featuring a Maple Leafs alumni game and an Ontario university hockey skills competition, in addition to the NHL practice and PWHPA event. Both events are now absent from the program. Still, it’s your chance to get up close to Auston Matthews and Canada’s top NHL team.

Toronto Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12

Time: Various

Where: Nathan Phillips Square — 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free to attend