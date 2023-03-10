Police arrest carjackers involved in robbery of Leafs' Mitch Marner

Toronto Police Service has made arrests in a string of carjackings from last year, including one that involved Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The police have charged two men, with a third outstanding, in a string of carjackings that include a robbery call in The Queensway and Islington Avenue area on May 16, 2022 involving a black 2021 Land Rover.

News Release – Two Men Arrested in a Carjacking Investigation, South Etobicoke area, One Suspect Outstandinghttps://t.co/FQYGUtdqvt pic.twitter.com/6uL0w8JbdH — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 10, 2023

Marner was involved in a carjacking on May 16, 2022. The carjacking suspects reportedly didn’t recognize the 25-year-old Marner, who at the time had spent the last six seasons playing with the Maple Leafs.

He was robbed at gunpoint of his Range Rover vehicle while outside of a Cineplex Theatre at The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

“He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support,” the Leafs official PR account tweeted at the time.

After the incident, Marner reportedly went to 22 Division to meet with police, with Toronto Police searching for three suspects, including two armed with handguns and one armed with a knife.

Christon Arman Johnson, 24, of Brampton, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of fail to comply with release order. Anas Adan Farah, 21, of Toronto, was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Marner has 79 points (23 goals, 56 assists) in 64 games this season with the Maple Leafs, and 534 points (161 goals, 373 assists) in 491 career NHL games over parts of seven seasons with Toronto.